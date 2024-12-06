WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $12,567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

