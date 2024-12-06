WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.76 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

