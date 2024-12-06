Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,056,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.76% of Western Digital worth $180,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 124.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 1,147,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Western Digital by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 291,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Western Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 277,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 137.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

