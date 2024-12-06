Western Standard LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Western Standard LLC lowered its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Potbelly accounts for approximately 3.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Potbelly Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.28.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

