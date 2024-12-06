Wexford Capital LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Structure Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 820,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 441,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of -3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

