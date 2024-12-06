Wexford Capital LP Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

