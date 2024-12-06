Wexford Capital LP Has $552,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,995,984,000 after buying an additional 359,854 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

