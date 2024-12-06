Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Colony Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 545,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 543,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.48 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $705.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Evolv Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.