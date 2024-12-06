Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $73.05 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.



Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

