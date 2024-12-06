Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.98 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

