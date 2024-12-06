Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,428,625 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,428,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,491,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 1.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.50. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

