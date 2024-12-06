Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975,163 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up approximately 6.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $432,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $61,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celestica by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 19,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

