Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $185,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $572.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $768.28 and its 200 day moving average is $813.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

