Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

