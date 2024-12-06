Whitford Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Whitford Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,784 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.7% of Whitford Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whitford Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.83 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

