William David Wood III Sells 1,870 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

