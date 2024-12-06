William Sydney Fisher Sells 243,868 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,345,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,820,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408,551.34. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 5,052,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAP. UBS Group boosted their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

