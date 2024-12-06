Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises 2.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $11,951,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Kenvue by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Bank of America increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

