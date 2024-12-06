WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USSH)

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

