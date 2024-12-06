WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Plans $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

