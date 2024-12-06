WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 22,422 shares.The stock last traded at $51.41 and had previously closed at $51.57.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 278,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 283,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

