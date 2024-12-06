Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Sells $1,795,400.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WWD opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.15. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

