Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 129,041 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,041 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $37,151,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.0% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

