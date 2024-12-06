Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 500,849 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 177.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,849 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $133,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $129.66 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

