XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $612,188.80 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $612,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,247.60. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $926,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $852,800.00.

XPEL Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in XPEL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

