Yamini Rangan Sells 115 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $737.45 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2,731.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.