Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.66 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Copa by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $9,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Copa by 250.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

