Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for BlackRock Q1 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $10.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.79. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $43.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.75 EPS.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,045.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,002.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.96. BlackRock has a one year low of $742.22 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,983,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,681,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,663,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,608,000 after buying an additional 226,135 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,561,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.35%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
