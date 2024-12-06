Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.12.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. This represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,886 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

