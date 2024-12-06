ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 5,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
ZOZO Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.
ZOZO Company Profile
ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.
