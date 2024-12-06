Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,088 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after buying an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 55.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,904 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

