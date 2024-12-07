10,640 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $186.96 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

