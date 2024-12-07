141,365 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 141,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,390 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,818,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,651,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

