15,000 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 81.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 113,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

