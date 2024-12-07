16,356 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 262.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,921,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in PROS by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

