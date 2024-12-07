1,744 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Williams Trading lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

