2,005 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.