20,800 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,683,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,414 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 282.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $26.71 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 24.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.