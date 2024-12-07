2,264 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 153.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $1,602,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

