23,434 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.87 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

