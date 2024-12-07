255,394 Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Purchased by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.27% of Veris Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 49,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $13,673,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.70%.

VRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

