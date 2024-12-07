27,782 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $255,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Lineage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

