28,401 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 115.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

