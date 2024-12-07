30,000 Shares in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

