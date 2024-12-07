3,200 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 82,409 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina by 19.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $78.53 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

