3,209 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 201.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $258.46 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $168.29 and a one year high of $259.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

