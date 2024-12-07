43,717 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 128,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 215.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

