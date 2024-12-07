526,633 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 526,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

