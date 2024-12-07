633 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $608.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $476.17 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

