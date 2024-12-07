701,873 Shares in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Bought by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 701,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Indivior accounts for about 3.8% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $11.35 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDV. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

